Six Flags

Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari
Jackson, New Jersey
 
 
 
 
 
Language: English
 
 
Language: English
 
 
Language: English
 
 
Language: English
 
 
Language: English

greatadventure

Online Store

close up of hamburger

Season Dining Passes

Enjoy lunch, dinner, and a snack on each visit -- all season long!
Family having their photo taken at Six Flags

Digital Picture Pass

Buy your Digital Picture Pass or view the images from your visit.

Rides

Nitro

Nitro

A ride this fast is positively hyper.

Guests on THE JOKER

THE JOKER

Now open! On this new free-fly coaster you'll soar in wing cars to the side of the track.

Events

Bizarro Roller Coaster

Opening Weekend

April 1-2
El Diablo coaster on Spring Brink

Spring Break

April 8 - 17

Jobs

Employees on a park ride

Perks of Working at Six Flags

Unlimited admission for you and a friend, a flexible schedule, competitive pay!
Retail employee in a retail shop

Available Positions

From Admissions to Warehouse, we have a job perfect for you!

Special Offers

  • peeps easter homepage
    PEEPS Easter Weekend

    Join us on Saturday, April 15 for a special Easter Egg Hunt event before the park opens, including games, giveaways and more!

     

Six Flags Hotel Deals

Pick your tickets, choose your hotel, and see how much you save. Stay & Play packages are available at area hotels.
Six Flags Mobile App Icon

Six Flags Mobile App

Download on iOS & Android today!

Articles

El Toro Roller Coaster

Four Season of Fun in One Pass

A Season Pass has become a year round bargain.

WIN PARK TICKETS

ENTER DAILY. INSTANT WIN!
Enter Now!