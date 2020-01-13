Six Flags Over Texas is looking for hard-working, enthusiastic and eager individuals who are ready for a challenging and rewarding position with incredible benefits. Every individual is encouraged to apply.

Job Fair Dates

We will be hosting two hiring events with on-the-spot job offers for many positions! Walk-Ins are also welcome. Hiring events for all positions will be held on:

Saturday, January 13 – 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 20 – 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Apply Online

Interested applicants should first complete an online application at sixflagsjobs.com. Applications should be completed prior to interviewing at the job fair. Apply now to reserve your interview appointment time!

Apply Now!

Perks and Benefits

Apply now and get ready for all of our eccentric perks and benefits. We guarantee on-the-job excitement, with the opportunity to meet new friends and learn new skills, all while getting paid!

Team members receive perks such as:

Pay above minimum wage

Free park admission

Health benefits

Private employee events

Reward programs

On-site training

Flexible scheduling

Pay day is every Friday!

Mentor programs

Whether your idea of fun is working as a lifeguard, in retail, guest services, performing in a show, making funnel cakes, running one of our roller coasters, or just having a second income…there’s something for everyone!