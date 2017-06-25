Opening Weekend Season Pass Sale
Season Passes and Memberships
Opening Weekend Special Offer Pass
Kick off Opening Weekend with an incredible deal! Buy your Six Flags Great Adventure Season Passes or Memberships during our sale and save up to 65%. Plus you'll get these bonus benefits:
|
Free Upgrade to Gold Level
Buy your Season Passes during this sale and get free upgrade to Gold.
|
Free Parking every time you visit in 2017
Buy your Season Passes during this sale and get free parking. It's a $65 value!
|
Bonus Day to Bring a Friend
Buy during this sale and get an extra day* when you can bring a friend free.
|
Bonus $100 worth of in-park savings
Buy during this sale and get an additional $100 worth of special in-park savings.
|
You'll Also Get Much More!
You'll also get free tickets for friends on select days, $300 worth of in-park discounts, exclusive events and more!
PLEASE NOTE: To receive this incredible offer you must buy during our Opening Weekend Sale. To get the free upgrade to gold, free parking and bonus bring a friend ticket, you must pick up your new Season Passes or Membership cards at the park by June 30, 2017.
Buy your Season Pass now and get free upgrade to Gold!
Key Features of this Pass
Full List of Pass Features
-
All of the Opening Weekend Sale benefits plus:
-
Unlimited admission to Six Flags Great Adventure & Hurricane Harbor
-
Unlimited admission to ALL Six Flags theme parks including Six Flags New England
-
All of the Opening Weekend Sale benefits plus:
-
Unlimited admission to Six Flags Great Adventure & Hurricane Harbor
-
Unlimited admission to ALL Six Flags theme parks including Six Flags New England
-
Special days when all Season Pass Holders can bring a friend free
-
Significant discounts on park tickets for friends
-
Hundreds of dollars worth of in-park savings
-
Exclusive ride time events for Pass Holders
-
Includes park admission to Fright Fest & Holiday in the Park
Combo Gold PassBATMAN EDITION
Enjoy Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor all year with our premiere selection of park benefits.
Key Features of this Pass
Full List of Pass Features
-
-
$5 off a BATMAN item of $25 or more on select days
-
20% off a Dawn of Justice cape
-
15% off a BATMAN Mohawk hat on select days
-
15% off a BATMAN key chain on select days
-
$1 off any pizza slice meal
-
$5 off any whole pizza
-
$2 off any meal basket
-
$1 off souvenir popcorn bucket
-
Mother’s Day meal offer
Combo Gold PassSUPERMAN EDITION
Enjoy Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor all year with our premiere selection of park benefits.
Key Features of this Pass
Full List of Pass Features
-
-
$5 off a SUPERMAN item of $25 or more on select days
-
20% off a SUPERGIRL cape
-
15% off a SUPERMAN stove top hat on select days
-
15% off a SUPERMAN key chain on select days
-
$1 off any pizza slice meal
-
$5 powdered funnel cake
-
$1 off jumbo pretzel
-
$1 off souvenir popcorn bucket
-
Father’s Day meal offer
Combo PassBATMAN EDITION
Visit Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor all season with these great in-park perks.
Key Features of this Pass
Full List of Pass Features
-
Combo PassSUPERMAN EDITION
Visit Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor all season with these great in-park perks.
Key Features of this Pass
Full List of Pass Features
-
Frequently Asked Questions
About Season Passes
What is a Season Pass? Why would I want one?
A 2017 Season Pass is a multi-use admission ticket that allows you to visit the park as many times as you like whenever the park is open. It may be used any beginning on the day it is purchased up until the end of the 2017 operating season (check the park's operating schedule for details).
In addition to unlimited admission, Season Pass Holders receive a variety of special benefits including discounts on in-park purchases, free tickets for friends, exclusive ride times and more.
Because a Season Pass usually doesn't cost much more than a single ticket, a Season Pass is worthwhile purchase if you can picture yourself visiting the park at least twice over the course of the year.
Is a Season Pass a good value?
If you can picture yourself visiting the park at least two times between now and the end of 2017, a Season Pass is a better value than purchasing individual tickets.
With a Season Pass you'll receive:
- Unlimited visits to park when it is open
- Free tickets for friends
- Exclusive ride times
- Free admission to other Six Flags parks
- Hundreds of dollars worth of in-park savings
- Lots more -- check the product listing
Depending on whatever sale is going on at the time, you may be able to purchase a Season Pass for less than twice the cost of two tickets to the park. Which means that as long as you visit at least twice you will save money vs. buying regular tickets.
How long are 2017 Season Passes valid?
A 2017 Season Pass purchased today is valid from the minute you purchase it until the end of the 2017 operating season (this varies by park -- some parks are open until the end of October, other parks are open until the end of December).
How will my identity be authenticated each visit? (Biometrics terms of use)
These Terms of Use of Biometric Data (or, more simply, these "Terms") govern the collection, use, storage and disclosure of biometric information (such as a numeric algorithm that is created as a result of a scan of your finger (“number”)) when you use our biometrics-enabled products and services in the United States.
Six Flags uses what is called a “biometric pass” to secure access into our parks. We take a scan of your finger to link your card to your unique number. The scan of your finger does not contain enough information to recreate your fingerprint. When you arrive at the park, you’ll simply scan your finger to make sure it matches the record in our system and be on your way. We will only use the scan of your finger to authenticate you as the owner of your Season Pass or Membership and will delete the number following expiration or cancellation of your Season Pass or Membership (including a reasonable period of time to allow you to purchase or renew a lapsed Season Pass or Membership).
You can make a request to access or to change your finger scan by visiting our Contact Us page.
If you do not wish to have a biometric pass, you are not required to. If you feel uncomfortable using our biometric access control system, you may choose to have a traditional Six Flags Photo ID pass instead where we will use a photograph of you to validate your identity each time you visit the park instead of your finger scan. To receive a Six Flags Photo ID, please inform one of our team members when you first arrive at the park who will direct you to the Season Pass Center. An additional waiting time may be required for the Six Flags Photo ID processing at the Season Pass Center.
What other Six Flags parks can I visit with a Six Flags Fiesta Texas Season Pass or Membership?
Your Season Pass or Membership can be used at 13 Six Flags theme parks after your Pass card is picked up at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Road trip anyone?
- La Ronde, Montreal
- Six Flags America, Baltimore/Washington DC
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Vallejo
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas, San Antonio
- Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey
- Six Flags Great America, Chicago
- Six Flags Magic Mountain, Los Angeles
- Six Flags Mexico, Mexico City
- Six Flags New England, Springfield, MA
- Six Flags Over Georgia, Atlanta
- Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington, between Dallas and Ft. Worth
- Six Flags St. Louis
- The Great Escape, Lake George, NY
You must pick up your Pass card at Six Flags Fiesta Texas before visiting other parks — a Season Pass or Membership paper voucher will not be accepted for admission.
Your Season Pass or Membership may not be used at:
- Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark, Lake George, NY
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Arlington, between Dallas and Ft. Worth
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Los Angeles
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, New Jersey
- Six Flags White Water, Atlanta
If I buy a Season Pass at one Six Flags park, can I activate it at another?
No. You must activate your Season Pass or Membership at the park you purchased it from. For example, if you purchase a Six Flags Magic Mountain Season Pass you cannot use it at any other Six Flags theme parks until you first pick up your Season Pass ID card at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
If I purchase a pass today when can I use it?
You are able to use your Season Pass as soon as you complete your purchase (if you buy today, you will be able to visit today -- provided that the park is open, of course).
How do I process my Season Pass ID?
After you purchase your Season Passes online you will be provided with a printed "voucher" which will give you access to the park. To "process" your Season Pass, just bring this voucher with you to the park. When you get to the turnstiles they will give you instructions depending on the type of pass you purchase (usually it takes just a couple minutes).
What is the difference between a (regular) Season Pass and a Gold Season Pass?
The main additional benefits you get with a Gold Season Pass over a regular Season Pass are:
- Season Parking every time you visit for each Gold Pass you purchase
- Extra Bring-a-Friend ticket on select days
Purchasing a Dining Pass
Do I need to buy a Season Dining Pass for every Season Pass that I purchase?
No. If you buy four Season Passes it is up to you whether you buy one, two, three or four Season Dining Passes. Please be aware though that each Dining Pass is valid for only one lunch, one dinner and one snack (as applicable, depending on which Dining Pass you buy) and that sharing is not possible.
Can I buy a Season Dining Pass with a Membership?
Yes. As a Member, you may purchase either a Season Dining Pass or a Membership Dining Pass. As a Season Pass Holder you can only purchase Season Dining Passes (Season Pass Holders can not purchase Membership Dining Passes).
About Memberships
What is a Six Flags Membership?
A Six Flags Membership is an unlimited use ticket that includes all of the benefits of a Season Pass but offers additional flexibility and a low monthly cost. Unlike Season Passes, Memberships never expire and can be cancelled any time after the first 12 months.
A Membership also comes with a variety of extra benefits that our current Members tell us they consider valuable. To learn more about Memberships, please visit our season pass and membership page.
Will I be charged a processing fee every month?
No. You are charged a processing fee when you initially sign up for your Membership, but you are NOT charged a processing fee after that. You are only charged the processing fee once.
About Season Dining Passes
What is a Season Dining Pass? How is it different from a regular Season Pass?
A Dining Pass allows Six Flags Season Pass Holders and Members to eat at the park every time they visit — all for just one upfront payment. Each meal comes with one of several entrees ranging from cheeseburger and fries to hearty salads to pulled pork sandwiches and pizza.
There are three types of dining pass:
- A Basic Dining Pass provides you with lunch and a snack every time you visit your home park.
- A Deluxe Dining Pass provides all of the features of the Basic Dining Pass, but also includes dinner.
- A Premium Dining Pass provides you with all of the features of a Deluxe Dining Pass, but you'll also receive a Six Flags Sport Bottle you can use to receive unlimited soft drinks, plus you can now use your benefits at ANY Six Flags theme park.
If you expect to visit the park at least four times, a Dining Pass is a tremendous value — now at a price that makes it as impossible to resist as our food!
How can I buy a Season Dining Pass?
Season Dining Passes are available for sale from the Season Dining Passes page of our website. They may also be purchased at the park (please note that specials available on our website may not be available at the park).
Pass Benefits
Where can I find a list of my current Season Pass or Membership perks and benefits?
You can view all of your Season Pass or Membership benefits at sixflags.com/pass. All you need to login is your Six Flags ID and your last name.
How can I bring a friend free?
On your first visit to the park your Season Pass or Membership card will be loaded with the "Bring a Friend Free" offers. This offer can be used on select dates. Be sure to bring your card (along with your friend, of course). You and your friend must enter the park turnstiles together when your Pass card is first scanned for the day.
What days can I bring a friend free with my Season Pass or Membership?
For more information about free friend offers, please visit our Season Pass Perks page.
How do I get unlimited soft drinks all season?
Unlimited soft drinks is a feature of the Premium Season Dining Pass or Premium Membership Dining Pass. Season Dining Passes allow you to eat lunch, dinner and a snack every time you visit the park all season long (depending on which Dining Pass package you choose). If you visit the park 4 or more times it is an incredible value. For more information, visit the Season Dining Pass page.
Is food included with a Season Pass or Membership?
Meals are not included with a regular Season Pass or Membership, however you can get meals every time you visit when you buy a Season Dining Pass or Membership Dining Pass to go along with your Season Pass or Membership. For more information about Dining Passes, see the "Amazing Add-Ons" section of the Season Pass page.
What is the difference between BATMAN and SUPERMAN edition passes?
The BATMAN and SUPERMAN edition passes each have some unique benefits not available with the other type of Pass. A BATMAN edition pass includes the following on select days: an extra Bring-A-Friend Free ticket for a friend, exclusive ride time events for BATMAN Pass Holders, $5 off a BATMAN item of $25 or more, 20% off a Dawn of Justice cape, 15% off a BATMAN Mohawk hat and 15% off a BATMAN key chain.
SUPERMAN edition passes include the following on select days: a bonus free friend ticket, exclusive ride time events for SUPERMAN Pass Holders, $5 off a SUPERMAN item of $25 or more, 20% off a SUPERGIRL cape, 15% off a caped SUPERMAN stove top hat and 15% off a SUPERMAN key chain. For dates and details, please log into the Pass Holder Portal to view your eCoupons.
What days are my special BATMAN or SUPERMAN edition benefits available?
For dates and details, please log into the Pass Holder Portal to view your eCoupons.
*Bonus Bring a Friend Free ticket is valid June 25, 2017
**Buy a Season Pass or Membership during our sale and get free upgrade to Gold, Free Parking, and a bonus bring a friend ticket when you pick up your ID cards at the Park by June 30, 2017. Discount for the Opening Weekend Special Offer Pass is calculated off Full Price Gold since when you purchase during this Sale, you receive a free upgrade to Gold.
Guarantee refers specifically to sale packages -- it doesn't refer to packages which aren't on sale. Memberships are available online only and require a 12 mo. minimum commitment. Some Memberships require a refundable security deposit. Read our Membership FAQs. Season Passes and Memberships may be used on public operating days, not valid for private parties or some events.
A valid email address is REQUIRED to receive some free tickets for friends, discounts and other Season Pass special benefits. Six Flags will never share your email address without your consent and will only use it for park-related correspondence. For members of your family under the age of 13, please enter a parent/guardian’s email address. Children 2 years and under are free. Prices do not include tax and are subject to change without notice. Service fee applies to online orders. Some concerts and special events require an upcharge. Access to ecoupons will be provided to Pass Holders on their first visit. A Season Pass or Membership provides unlimited visits and access to most rides but does not include food, games, shopping, additional fee attractions such as go-karts and Skycoasters, and some concerts, shows and special events.
|
