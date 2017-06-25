Opening Weekend Season Pass Sale

These Terms of Use of Biometric Data (or, more simply, these "Terms") govern the collection, use, storage and disclosure of biometric information (such as a numeric algorithm that is created as a result of a scan of your finger (“number”)) when you use our biometrics-enabled products and services in the United States.

Six Flags uses what is called a “biometric pass” to secure access into our parks. We take a scan of your finger to link your card to your unique number. The scan of your finger does not contain enough information to recreate your fingerprint. When you arrive at the park, you’ll simply scan your finger to make sure it matches the record in our system and be on your way. We will only use the scan of your finger to authenticate you as the owner of your Season Pass or Membership and will delete the number following expiration or cancellation of your Season Pass or Membership (including a reasonable period of time to allow you to purchase or renew a lapsed Season Pass or Membership).

You can make a request to access or to change your finger scan by visiting our Contact Us page.

If you do not wish to have a biometric pass, you are not required to. If you feel uncomfortable using our biometric access control system, you may choose to have a traditional Six Flags Photo ID pass instead where we will use a photograph of you to validate your identity each time you visit the park instead of your finger scan. To receive a Six Flags Photo ID, please inform one of our team members when you first arrive at the park who will direct you to the Season Pass Center. An additional waiting time may be required for the Six Flags Photo ID processing at the Season Pass Center.